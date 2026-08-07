Charity car boot sale to support St John Ambulance Gibraltar

A charity car boot sale in support of St John Ambulance Gibraltar will be held at Morrisons Car Park on Sunday, September 27, from 10am to 2pm.

The event will include first aid and CPR demonstrations, ambulance tours, a bake sale, raffle and family games.

Organisers said the fundraiser would also give members of the public an opportunity to learn more about the work of St John Ambulance Gibraltar and the importance of first aid.

Last year’s event raised more than £1,000 for the charity.

“Every pound raised supports St John Ambulance Gibraltar's mission : to provide free, compassionate care to those in our community who need it most,” said a statement from the charity.

Helena Mercer, a nurse and first responder for St John, said: “. "We hope this year's event will be just as fun and rewarding, bringing people together for a great day out while helping us continue providing essential first response and care services across Gibraltar."

"We were overwhelmed by the generosity shown by the community last year."

The public is invited to attend the event, browse the car boot sale, take part in the raffle and watch the live demonstrations.

For further information, to donate raffle prizes, or to enquire about car boot pitches, please contact: helena.mercer@stjohn.gi