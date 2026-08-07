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Fri 7th Aug, 2026

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Local News

Gibraltar Fair to open at former Rooke site on August 21

By Chronicle Staff
6th August 2026

The Minister for Culture, Christian Santos, will officially open the Gibraltar Fair at the former Rooke site on Friday, August 21, at 7pm.

Mr Santos will be accompanied by the organising teams from the SDGG and Gibraltar Cultural Services.

The fair will include rides for different age groups, all priced at £3, alongside tombolas, games and stalls operated by local charitable organisations.

Food and drink outlets will also be available within the fairground, including the Family Pavilion and a churros stall.

The Family Pavilion, operated by Gibmedia Ltd, will offer a programme of entertainment throughout the fair, with free admission.

A spokesperson for Gibmedia Ltd said: ‘We are delighted to once again be part of the Fair celebrations and look forward to welcoming visitors to the Family Pavilion.”

“Our aim is to provide a relaxed and enjoyable environment where people of all ages can come together, enjoy great food, entertainment, and make lasting memories with family and friends.”

“The Pavilion will feature a diverse entertainment programme throughout the week, with live performances from 8:45pm each evening. Our outdoor seating area will once again provide the perfect setting for visitors to enjoy the atmosphere and festivities. To ensure flexibility for fairgoers, our kitchen will be open daily from 7:00pm until 1:30am, serving a range of freshly prepared food throughout the evening.”

“We have continued to work closely with Gibraltar Cultural Services and the SDGG to keep our prices affordable and competitive, ensuring the Family Pavilion remains accessible and enjoyable for everyone.”

“We look forward to contributing to another successful and memorable Gibraltar Fair.”

The full programme of events for the Family Pavilion is available at www.culture.gi.

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