Overseas Territories Police Medal presented to retired Inspector Xavi Buhagiar

The Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, presented the Overseas Territories Police Medal to retired Inspector Xavi Buhagiar during a ceremony at The Convent on July 30.

Mr Buhagiar received the medal in recognition of his contribution to training and leadership within the Gibraltar Defence Police reflecting his commitment to excellence and service to the community.

The Overseas Territories Police Medal is awarded for distinguished service or gallantry by police officers and fire brigade personnel serving in British Overseas Territories. It honours personnel of all ranks within these organisations who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and leadership.

The Governor congratulated Mr Buhagiar on the award and highlighted his role in strengthening the capabilities and professionalism of the Gibraltar Defence Police.