Wed 21st Dec, 2022

Charity Christmas tree displayed in New Mole House

By Chronicle Staff
21st December 2022

A charity Christmas tree created by local student Lucy Rees will be displayed in New Mole House Police Station.
Lucy has raised over £400 for the Mindspace Project by selling small homemade Christmas trees.

Although most of Lucy’s trees have been designed for desktops, she also made just one tree that was 60mm tall and it was Lucy’s aim to sell this larger tree to a commercial company in return for a corporate donation to her chosen charity.

Thorncliffe, a community engagement firm based in London, bought the tree in return for a £100 donation to the Mindspace Project.

But the tree will instead brighten up New Mole House Police Station.

“There isn’t time to bring this lovely tree over to our offices in the UK so we would like to donate it to the Royal Gibraltar Police so that it can brighten up the police station while officers are on duty over Christmas and the New Year,” Deborah Paterson from Thorncliffe said.

“I have visited Gibraltar many times and I have the highest regard for the RGP.”

Anyone wishing to contribute to Lucy’s appeal can do so online via: https://www.facebook.com/lucyschristmastrees

