Charity jam session raises £150 for Little Smiles

The Musicians Association of Gibraltar presented a cheque for £150 to Little Smiles on Tuesday, June 9, following a charity jam session held in support of the organisation.

Ernest Slade presented the cheque to Lesley Chadick of Little Smiles on behalf of the association.

The funds were raised during an event at the MAG Club on April 23, which opened with a performance by local youth band Sentinel 5 before an open jam session featuring local musicians.