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Thu 23rd Jul, 2026

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Local News

New entrance planned for St Bernard’s Hospital

Image created by Gamma Architects

By Eyleen Gomez
23rd July 2026

The GHA has filed an application with the Town Planner for a proposed entrance extension and internal refurbishment, and new mezzanine at St Bernard’s Hospital.

In the drawings, prepared by Gamma Architects and accompanying the application, it is shown that permission is being sought for the extension to go up to the existing columns with the façade remaining the same.

There will be an introduction of the GHA colours to the columns, and the overall scheme will assist with way-finding for the hospital.

The proposed changes include converting the entrance into a larger open reception and security lobby and a more controlled pedestrian entrance outside.

More landscaping will be added with new raised planting beds, large circular planters and additional landscaped strips being introduced on both sides of the stairs and across the middle terrace.

The enclosed existing security rooms are set to be removed and replaced by a smaller, curved Security Desk within the open lobby.

A large L-shaped Reception desk will be added on the left side of the new entrance lobby.

The area is divided into Main Hospital Entrance, Reception, Security Desk, Guidance area, and Lobby zones.

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