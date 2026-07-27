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Mon 27th Jul, 2026

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Twenty new rental homes being built at Knights Court

By Chronicle Staff
27th July 2026

Twenty new rental properties are being developed as part of an extension to Knights Court, the Ministry of Housing has announced.

The extension will provide three 3RKB flats and 17 2RKB flats, which will be added to Gibraltar’s housing stock and allocated to applicants on the housing waiting list.

The project is expected to be completed in early September 2026.

The development is being undertaken by Macmillan, which is also carrying out the major refurbishment programme at Knights Court.

The Minister for Housing, Pat Orfila, said: “We are delighted to be able to welcome twenty brand new rental stock, which we will be able to allocate to applicants on the waiting list. 2RKBs do not easily come into our stock, therefore 17 new 2RKBs will certainly make a difference and further reduce our waiting list.” “A huge thank you to the team for all their hard work.”

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