Sun 23rd Feb, 2025

Charity variety concert set for March

By Eyleen Gomez
23rd February 2025

A variety concert in aid of the Gibraltar Alzheimers’ and Dementia Society (GADS) will be held on March 13 at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity.

The variety concert will include performances from Luisa Wood, Fabio Barrele, Levi Attias, Charles Reyes, Keith Vinnicombe, Yousef Moudden, Franci Imossi and Brian Rowbottom.

The performances include poetry recitals, singing, guitar, violin, and classical guitar.

The music on offer will range from modern hits such as Jessie J’s Price Tag and Adele’s Someone like You to classical music such as Green Sleeves and Ode to Joy.

The show is coordinated by Charles Reyes and will be compered by Iain Triay Clarence.

The sound system will be provided by Fresh Entertainment.

Tickets for the concert are priced at £15 and can be purchased on Thursdays from 9.30am to 12.30pm from Bishop Canilla House.

The show will take place on March 13 at 8pm in the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity.

