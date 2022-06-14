Charlie Lavarello wins the Jubilee Series
Charlie Lavarello wins the Jubilee Series Charlie Stagnetto takes the runners up The Jubilee Series came to an exciting finale last Thursday with Charlie Lavarello, Charlie Stagnetto and Pablo Villar all ending up on 6 points after the 4th and final race. As per the rules, it was determined that the last race of the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here