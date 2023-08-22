#Chasing Nelson Chasing Washington
I spent last Christmas in the middle of nowhere. Up in the Appalachian mountains where the states of Virginia, Tennessee and Kentucky meet. I’ve mostly only been there in the summer, when everything is a rolling green of trees and grass and cornfields, but in this particularly brutal winter I was able to see that...
