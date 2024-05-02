#Chasing Nelson Notes from Ithaka
Two horses recently ran loose through Central London. The mundane explanation being that they got spooked at the noises coming from a construction site and bolted from Horse Guards Parade, and up Whitehall. The symbolism, however, is almost too much. The images on the news are practically mythical. One black and one white horse desperately...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here