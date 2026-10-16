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Fri 16th Oct, 2026

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Features

Chellaram Foundation to screen environmental documentary in Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
16th October 2026

The Chellaram Foundation will host a free screening of All the World Is Green, a documentary examining the relationship between food choices, the environment, human health and animal welfare, at John Mackintosh Hall on Tuesday, October 27. 

Directed by Mirko Pincelli, produced by Pinch Media Film and co-produced by the Chellaram Foundation, the documentary explores modern food production, the consumption of animal products and the environmental challenges facing the planet. 

Filmed across Asia, Europe and North America, the film brings together scientists, academics, journalists, philosophers and campaigners to examine the development of the global food system, its impact on natural ecosystems and the choices available to individuals and communities. 

Contributors include philosopher Peter Singer, environmental writer George Monbiot, food policy expert Marion Nestlé and animal welfare advocate Philip Wollen. 

Magnus Tulloch, from the Chellaram Foundation, said: “This film lifts the lid off the food production industry to expose a disturbing picture of the damage being inflicted on our environment, our health and the countless animals that have to endure horrific conditions every day to bring food to our tables.” 

“By making informed dietary choices the film shows how we can take back control and avert a looming crisis.” 

The screening reflects the foundation’s work supporting initiatives in health, education, the environment, animal welfare, and vegetarianism. 

By bringing the documentary to Gibraltar and offering free admission, the foundation aims to raise awareness of these issues and provide an opportunity for the community to engage with them. 

The event is open to anyone aged 16 and over, including students, educators, health professionals, environmental and community organisations, and anyone interested in sustainability, food and nutrition, animal welfare or the future of food production. 

The screening will take place at John Mackintosh Hall at 7pm, with doors opening at 6.30pm. 

Admission is free, but places are limited, and advance registration is required. 

Guests will also be invited to stay for complimentary drinks and canapés after the screening, from approximately 8.15pm. 

Registration Email events@chellaramfoundation.com or book online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/all-the-world-is-green-tickets-2002787408051 

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