The Arts Society Gibraltar will host a lecture on the history of art theft by UK-based art historian Dr Tom Flynn at the Garrison Library on Wednesday, December 9.

The talk, entitled A Short History of Art Theft, will begin at 7.30pm, with the library doors opening at 6.30pm for registration and refreshments.

Dr Flynn is an art historian, writer and art consultant whose work covers contemporary art, sculpture, museology, cultural heritage and art crime.

He holds a First-Class Honours degree in Art History from the University of Sussex, a Master's in Design History from the Royal College of Art and a doctorate from the University of Sussex.

He is Senior Lecturer at Christie's Education, Adjunct Professor at Richmond, the American International University in London, and visiting Senior Lecturer at Kingston School of Art. He also teaches at several other universities in the UK and Europe.

His publications include The Body in Sculpture, Colonialism and the Object: Empire, Material Culture and the Museum and The A to Z of the International Art Market.

The lecture will examine some of the most significant art heists of the past 100 years and consider whether the frequency of such crimes is linked to rising prices on the international art market.

It will also explore the motivations behind art theft, the involvement of organised crime, the use of violence in major robberies and what happens to works of art after they are stolen.

Other questions will include why thieves target valuable artworks that have little prospect of being resold, how many stolen works are eventually recovered and whether improved museum security is bringing an end to high-profile art thefts.

The talk draws on Dr Flynn's 30 years of writing, reporting and lecturing on art theft, its perpetrators and their motivations.

The Arts Society Gibraltar said the Garrison Library would open at 6.30pm to allow members and guests to socialise before the lecture. Mulled wine, wine, lager and soft drinks will be available, alongside crisps, mince pies and sausage rolls.

The event has been sponsored by Sovereign.

Non-members wishing to attend can pay £15 at the door or transfer the fee to The Arts Society Gibraltar's account at Gibraltar International Bank.