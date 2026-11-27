Dr Ali Bahaijoub, a journalist, researcher, vice-chairman of the British-Morocco Society and author of Western Sahara Conflict: Historical, Regional and International Dimensions, discussed the history and ongoing tensions surrounding Western Sahara at this year’s Gibraltar Literary Festival.

Speaking at the Garrison Library, Dr Bahaijoub examined the historical, regional and geopolitical factors behind the conflict, as well as the difficulties surrounding attempts to find a political solution.

At the beginning of his lecture, he clarified that his criticism of Algeria’s role in the dispute was directed at its political leadership rather than its people.

"Before I start, actually, I would like to point out that when I mention Algeria, it only means the rulers of Algeria, le Pouvoir in Algeria, not the people of Algeria, because they have a very deep and strong relations and affinities with the Moroccan counterparts," Dr Bahaijoub said.

He then outlined the events surrounding the 1975 Green March, when 350,000 Moroccans entered what was then the Spanish-controlled Provincia del Sahara carrying flags and copies of the Quran.

Organised by King Hassan II on November 6, 1975, the march was intended to put pressure on Spain to relinquish its colonial administration of the territory. Dr Bahaijoub explained that the movement took place against the backdrop of the deteriorating health of Spanish leader Francisco Franco, with Spanish forces avoiding the use of military force against the peaceful march.

He described the subsequent handover of administration following the Madrid Agreement as peaceful, but said tensions escalated after the Algerian government expelled 45,000 Moroccan families living in that country.

"And [the families] were shipped overnight to the frontier with Morocco and left. There were women in their 90s. [The Algerians] took all their jewellery and took them to the frontier and put them by the Morocco frontier, and that's it. That was the end.”

“That was the Black March, I should say, the Algerian reaction to the Green March of Morocco."

Dr Bahaijoub also discussed the United Nations' 1991 proposal for a referendum on the future of Western Sahara, explaining why the process ultimately stalled after a decade of attempts to identify eligible voters.

He said the difficulties stemmed partly from the traditionally unsettled lifestyles of local populations, which made establishing fixed addresses and determining voter eligibility challenging. The process also involved traditional authorities and generated up to 132,000 appeals.

These difficulties led the United Nations to conclude that a referendum could not be implemented and that an alternative political solution was needed.

"So, in the end, they decided, ‘sorry, no referendum can be implemented and we cannot do it. we must find a political solution’," he said.

Turning to the economic dimension of the dispute, Dr Bahaijoub discussed Morocco's phosphate reserves and the resources in Western Sahara.

He said Morocco already held 73% of the world's phosphate reserves, while Western Sahara accounted for less than 2% of Morocco's reserves. He also referred to the costs associated with transporting phosphate across the desert along a 100-kilometre conveyor belt.

"Now, the operation in Western Sahara, the Moroccan holding, or the phosphate holding, OCP, is the Office Charifian de Phosphat, they kept that going only to provide employment to the locals".