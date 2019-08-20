Chelsea former pro watches Gib footie

Former Chelsea player Kevin Wilson, who played against Gibraltar in May 1991 was among the spectators who watched Europa FC beat Lincoln Red Imps 4-1.

Mr Wilson, a former Northern Ireland international who appeared for Chelsea 152 times between 1987 and 1992, was among the goal scorers in Chelsea’s 4-1 win against Gibraltar in 1991.

During his latest visit to the Rock, the former Chelsea player had a chance to meet with John Moreno, a former GFA player who was to mark Dennis Wise during that match. Now part of the Europa FC technical staff Mr Moreno caught up with the former Irish international.