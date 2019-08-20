Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 20th Aug, 2019

Chelsea former pro watches Gib footie

By Stephen Ignacio
20th August 2019

Former Chelsea player Kevin Wilson, who played against Gibraltar in May 1991 was among the spectators who watched Europa FC beat Lincoln Red Imps 4-1.
Mr Wilson, a former Northern Ireland international who appeared for Chelsea 152 times between 1987 and 1992, was among the goal scorers in Chelsea’s 4-1 win against Gibraltar in 1991.
During his latest visit to the Rock, the former Chelsea player had a chance to meet with John Moreno, a former GFA player who was to mark Dennis Wise during that match. Now part of the Europa FC technical staff Mr Moreno caught up with the former Irish international.

