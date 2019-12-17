Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 17th Dec, 2019

Local News

Chestertons' BIG Breakfast raises £3,566

By Chronicle Staff
17th December 2019

Local estate agents Chestertons raised £3,566 for GBC Open Day following their annual Big Breakfast event.

The Big Breakfast website dealt with over 500 pre-ordered baps from local companies supporting the event.

“Chestertons’ staff downed their estate agent tools once again and worked tirelessly as one of three teams – one working in Bruno's Restaurant to prepare the pre-ordered baps, the second team undertook deliveries throughout Gibraltar whilst team three created a “pop up kitchen” in Ocean Village to serve passers-by their freshly prepared breakfast baps,” said a representative from the company.

Morrisons donated the baps, bacon and eggs and Restsso donated the sausages and condiments.

This meant Chestertons donated just over £500 in lieu of purchasing the items.

“Thank you to Brunos for the loan of their kitchen and a top chef to help out,” said the representative.

A member of the team presented the cheque live on GBC Open Day TV on behalf of Chestertons.

“Social media was awash with selfies as staff arrived at banks, legal firms, government departments, construction companies and a mass of other corporates with pre-ordered breakfasts,” said the representive.

“My thanks again to Team Chestertons for stepping up to the mark and beating last year’s record. By the time we served the last bap we were all thoroughly exhausted yet buzzing from a great day raising money for charity” said Chestertons’ CEO Mike Nicholls.

“The welcome we received at companies was fantastic. The queue for breakfast outside our agency in Ocean Village was testament to a successful day for us all. Thank you to the 853 people who bought a bap and to Brunos, Morrisons and Restsso for their support”.

