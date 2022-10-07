Chief Justice puts focus on courts’ onerous workload
The onerous demands on the judiciary of increasingly complex commercial and family work were flagged by Chief Justice Anthony Dudley during a speech at the Ceremonial Opening of the Legal Year on Friday. Addressing a packed courtroom, Mr Justice Dudley said the public perception was the criminal cases dominated the courts’ workload. But crime accounted...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here