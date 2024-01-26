Chief Justice reserves decision in judicial review challenging police searches
Chief Justice Anthony Dudley on Thursday said he would reserve his decision after a three-day hearing of a claim for judicial review challenging steps taken by the Royal Gibraltar Police in an investigation relating to suspected money laundering linked to the drugs trade. The claim arose following the execution of search warrants by RGP officers...
