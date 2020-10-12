Chief Minister congratulates Linda Alvarez

The Chief Minister has written to Ms Linda Alvarez to congratulate her on her appointment

as a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) in Her Majesty the Queen's Birthday Honours List.

“You have worked tirelessly for sport in general and particularly for both editions ofthe Island Games that have been held in Gibraltar and your selfless dedication is laudable,” Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo said.

“It is therefore right and proper that your work should be recognised and rewarded and I am delighted that Her Majesty the Queen has deemed it to be so.”