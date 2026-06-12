Chief Minister set to address UN in New York

Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, will address the United Nations Committee of 24 in New York on Monday, where he will once again call for Gibraltar’s removal from the UN list of Non-Self-Governing Territories.

Mr Picardo will also assert the right of the people of Gibraltar to determine their own future.

The Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, will travel to New York this weekend for the meeting.

Their attendance follows the Government of Gibraltar’s long-established policy of presenting Gibraltar’s position to the Committee of 24 in June and to the Special Political and Decolonisation Committee, known as the Fourth Committee, in October.

Mr Picardo will return to Gibraltar on Tuesday.

Dr Garcia will remain in New York on government business and return on Wednesday.

In their absence, the Minister for Education, the Environment and Climate Change, Dr John Cortes, will act as Chief Minister.