Chief Minister tests positive for Covid-19

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, has today tested positive for Covid-19.

"Mr Picardo, who has no symptoms and feels perfectly fine, tested as a result of exposure via a

relative," the Government said.

"Mr Picardo tested positive in a PCR test."

As a result, the Chief Minister will be working from home for the next seven to 10 days, subject to the testing procedures established by Public Health Gibraltar.

"Mr Picardo is liaising with the Contact Tracing Bureau to ensure all his close contacts are established and followed up," the Government said.