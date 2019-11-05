Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 5th Nov, 2019

Chief Minister visits World Travel Market

By Chronicle Staff
5th November 2019

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, visited the World Travel Market at the ExCeL London exhibition centre yesterday.

The World Travel Market London is the leading global event for the travel industry.

Mr Picardo was welcomed at the Gibraltar stand by Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, and was able to see at first hand the work done to promote Gibraltar as a tourism destination.

He met the team from the Gibraltar Tourist Board and co-exhibitors Bland Group International, the Rock Hotel and Sunborn Gibraltar.

“I’m extremely grateful to the Chief Minister for taking time out of his busy schedule in London to visit WTM. The visit shows not only how much importance the Government of Gibraltar attaches to the tourism industry but his personal support for me as I begin my journey as minister for tourism,” said Mr Daryanani.

Mr Picardo said he was delighted to visit the Gibraltar stand and to experience such a great global event.

“The Government of Gibraltar is highly supportive of the tourism industry and I wholeheartedly endorse the efforts being made by the new minister for tourism to ensure the continued success of our destination,” he said.

