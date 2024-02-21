Childline Anniversary Photobook donated for GHA waiting areas

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez and the GHA Director General, Kevin McGee were presented with 30 of Childline’s recently published ‘Anniversary Photobook’.

The Ms Arias-Vasquez and Mr McGee thanked Childline for their donation and said the books which will now be displayed across the many different waiting areas at the GHA.

The book provides an insight into the charity's extensive expansion since its formation in 2006 and contains high quality images of many of the people who have supported Childline during those years.

“The book also demonstrates how far the charity has come in establishing itself as a key partner in several areas of support for children and young people,” said a statement from the Government.

“The images contained in the book give a unique glimpse of their work over the years and it is one of the many ways in which they are appealing to the public to make a significant donation to the charity to enable them to continue their important work.”