Childline Gibraltar amplifies children's voices for mental health awareness with 'My Voice Matters' campaign and creative competition

Childline Gibraltar announced ‘My Voice Matters’ as part of Children's Mental Health Week.

“In observance of Children's Mental Health Week, February 5-11, Childline Gibraltar is proud to announce a week-long campaign themed ‘My Voice Matters’, dedicated to amplifying the voices of young people and spotlighting the critical role of mental health in their development and well-being,” they stated.

This year's theme, ‘My Voice Matters’ is a rallying call to acknowledge and empower children and young people to express their feelings, thoughts, and experiences.

They are emphasising the significance of listening and fostering a supportive and understanding environment. It’s a reminder that every child's voice can be a powerful catalyst for change and healing, encouraging an open dialogue about mental health challenges and resilience.

“To mark this important week, Childline Gibraltar is offering specially designed assemblies to secondary schools. These assemblies are tailored to explore the importance of our voice in mental health, aiming to engage students in meaningful conversations about self-expression, mental well-being, and the power of being heard,” said a statement from the charity.

In conjunction with the assemblies, Childline Gibraltar is going to launch a Songs and Poetry Competition, open to all children in Gibraltar.

“This competition is an extension of the ‘My Voice Matters’ theme, inviting young people to creatively express their understanding and perspectives on mental health through the art of songwriting and poetry,” the statement added.

The submission deadline is 6pm, on Friday, February 9.

Entries online via: https://form.jotform.com/240213912095045

Participants are encouraged to submit their original works that reflect personal interpretations or experiences related to mental health, using the power of their voice/words as a medium of expression.

Childline Gibraltar believes that through creative expression, children can explore and navigate their emotions, fostering a sense of empowerment and understanding.

“This competition not only celebrates the creative talents of our youth but also serves as a vital platform for initiating conversations around mental health, reducing stigma, and promoting a supportive community for all children,” said the charity’s statement.

“Childline Gibraltar is committed to supporting the mental health and well-being of children and young people. Through initiatives like these, and our Resilient Minds Programme westrive to create a more inclusive, understanding, and supportive society where every child feels valued and heard.”