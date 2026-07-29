CM raises treaty implementation in call with new Foreign Secretary 

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, spoke to the new Foreign Secretary, Ed Miliband, on Tuesday in a first conversation that included discussion of how Gibraltar-related matters will be handled by ministers at the FCDO.

Mr Picardo also raised matters relevant to treaty implementation ahead of Mr Miliband’s meeting with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares in Madrid on Wednesday.

“It was a real pleasure to talk to Ed again, now in his role as Foreign Secretary,” Mr Picardo said.

“We have known each other for a long time and I look forward to working with him in coming months.”

“The Foreign Secretary was very clear in his commitment to the exclusively British Sovereignty of Gibraltar and the commitment of the British Government under Prime Minister Burnham to the double lock.”

“I am sure that the relationship with the United Kingdom will be safe whilst Ed remains at the FCDO and I know that it will be easy to work with him in weeks and months to come ahead of the JMC in November.”