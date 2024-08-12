Children enjoy creative fun at Happy Crafting summer workshops

This summer children have once again created their unique crafts in a series of workshops organised by the Arts and Crafts Centre in Casemates.

The Happy Crafting Summer Workshops are held Monday to Wednesday until August 21, 10.30am to 12.30pm, where children have been busy creating their new projects daily.

On Wednesday the children were painting fish which were made from cardboard and paper.

The workshops which form part of the GSLA summer programme include different projects every day from painting, drawing, puppet making, cardboard sculptures, weaving, printing, batiks, shell crafts, rock painting, sand and pebble art, mixed media, decoupage, and much more.