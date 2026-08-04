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Tue 4th Aug, 2026

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Features

Children enjoy pirate and explorer adventure at Mac Hall Library

Children listened to tales about pirates and explorers at Mac Hall Library. / JOHHNY BUGEJA

By Maria Jesus Corrales
4th August 2026

Children embarked on an imaginative journey of pirates, explorers and sea voyages during a themed storytelling session at the John Mackintosh Hall Library on July 28. 

The activity, titled Pirates and Explorers, welcomed children aged three to seven for a morning of adventure-themed stories designed to encourage a love of reading and spark their imaginations. 

Young listeners were introduced to tales of pirates, explorers, sea journeys and discovery through a selection of stories chosen for early readers and little adventurers. 

Families gathered for the session, which combined storytelling with creativity in a welcoming library environment, giving children the opportunity to engage with books, colourful characters and adventurous tales during the summer holidays. 

The event formed part of a wider programme of storytelling sessions taking place across Gibraltar throughout the summer, each built around a different theme to introduce young readers to a variety of stories and literary worlds. 

The Pirates and Explorers session followed an earlier event on myths, legends and magical creatures, which was held at Commonwealth Park. 

During that session, children explored classic stories featuring dragons, unicorns and Jack and the Beanstalk, encouraging them to immerse themselves in some of literature's best-known tales and allowing their imaginations to run free. 

The storytelling programme has been organised by the Gibraltar Cultural Service with the aim of encouraging children to discover new stories, meet fellow young readers and develop a lifelong interest in books and reading through enjoyable, interactive activities. 

Each themed session offers a different setting and collection of stories, allowing children to experience a broad range of genres while taking part in activities designed for younger audiences. 

Alongside the storytelling programme, children are also being encouraged to take part in the Summer Reading Passport initiative. Participants can collect a Reading Passport from the John Mackintosh Hall Library or BOOKgem and have it completed as they attend activities. 

Those who complete their Reading Passport will be entered into a draw to win a £20 BOOKgem voucher. 

The Gibraltar Cultural Service is also running its Summer Book Club throughout July and August. The weekly sessions give participants the opportunity to explore different genres, enjoy creative activities and work together on producing a magazine showcasing their ideas, stories and artwork. 

The programme is intended to provide children with opportunities to develop their reading, writing and creative skills while meeting other young readers during the school holidays. 

Parents and guardians are reminded that children attending the activities must be accompanied by an adult. 

Places for the storytelling sessions can be reserved by calling +350 20078000, while anyone wishing to register for any of the Gibraltar Cultural Service's summer activities is encouraged to contact the library. 

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