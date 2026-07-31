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Fri 31st Jul, 2026

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Features

Storytelling sessions head outdoors for summer programme

By Maria Jesus Corrales
31st July 2026

Gibraltar Cultural Services' popular Storytelling sessions explored the outdoors this summer with a series of free events aimed at encouraging young people to enjoy stories in new settings. 

The Storytelling On Tour programme is scheduled for parks, cultural venues and educational spaces over five weeks, giving families the chance to enjoy storytelling in a range of different environments during the school holidays. 

The programme began at BOOKgem on July 14, before moving to Commonwealth Park on July 21 and the John Mackintosh Hall Library on July 28, with the last two gatherings being at the Mario Finlayson National Gallery on August 4 and the Alameda Educational Zone on August 11.  

The outdoor tour aims to build on the popularity of the library's regular Storytelling sessions by taking the events beyond their usual setting and introducing children to some of Gibraltar's public spaces and cultural attractions.  

The sessions are designed for young children and their families, encouraging a love of reading and imagination through stories in relaxed surroundings. 

The summer programme also included a zine making workshop for children aged eight to 12, led by Kitchen Studios, which took place yesterday. 

The workshop explored storytelling through the zine format, giving participants the opportunity to create their own stories using collage, visual art and an old-school typewriter to add text.  

According to the organisers, the session encouraged creativity, experimentation and self-expression through humour, science fiction, fun facts or other imaginative ideas. 

All Storytelling sessions are free and start at 10.30am, although places are limited and advance booking is essential. 

Reservations can be made by calling the John Mackintosh Hall Library on +350 200 78000. 

Tickets for the cultural events are available from buytickets.gi 

For further information, contact Gibraltar Cultural Services at development@culture.gov.gi 

 

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