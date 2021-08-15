Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 15th Aug, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Children learn about life in the Stone Age

Johnny Bugeja

By Guest Contributor
15th August 2021

By Neve Clinton Youngsters recently learnt about how the prehistoric human made weapons, hunted and created art during the Palaeolithic era. The event was led by Senior Guide Phil Smith and Senior Scientific and Conservation Officer Francisco J. Giles Guzman as part of the Gibraltar National Museum’s ‘Walks Through History’ which form part of the...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Tourists stranded in Gib after easyJet flight diverted

Sat 14th Aug, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar to avoid incoming heatwave

Thu 12th Aug, 2021

Local News

Carer admits £130,000 jewellery theft

Wed 11th Aug, 2021

Local News

Local man blackmailed by cyber seductress

Fri 6th Aug, 2021

Local News

Man accused of brandishing knife in Main Street arrested

Mon 9th Aug, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th August 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Tourists stranded in Gib after easyJet flight diverted

14th August 2021

Opinion & Analysis
After long pandemic pause, Nolan returns to West End ‘Wicked’ now in its15th year

13th August 2021

Local News
GCSE results joy as 99.5% pass

13th August 2021

Local News
100% pass rate for Prior Park GCSE students

13th August 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021