Children learn how to sew in summer classes
Local children enjoyed sewing classes at the Arts and Crafts Centre this week as part of the GSLA summer programme. During the school terms, hand-sewing classes were available and now for the summer the children will learn how to use sewing machines. Judith Marsh has been teaching the initiative which is this year part of...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here