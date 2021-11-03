Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 3rd Nov, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Chinook will make ‘at least’ four round trips to ferry radar kit to Rock Gun

Archive image of two Chinook helicoptes in Gibraltar. Photo by David Parody

By Chronicle Staff
3rd November 2021

A Chinook helicopter will have to make “at least” four trips to ferry new radar equipment for RAF Gibraltar to the top of the Rock later this month.

The size and weight of the equipment means flying it to Rock Gun, the secure site at the top of the north face of the Rock, is the easiest way to get it into place.

“The Chinook is being deployed as the aircraft carrier as it can withhold the weight it will be lifting,” HQ British Forces told the Chronicle.

“If there is an issue, the Chinook will return to base.”

While the Chinook is flying, all radar systems at Gibraltar Airport will be down, although “only a few minutes” at a time.

The project to upgrade the radar equipment was set out in a planning application filed with the Development and Planning Commission in August and reported by this newspaper at the time.

The new equipment will be located where the existing tactical air navigation system is within Rock Gun and will upgrade RAF Gibraltar’s Air Traffic Control systems.

The helicopter lifts are expected to take place on November 23. However, contingent plans for the lift to take place on the 24th and 25th if weather does not permit on the 23rd are also in place.

The operation will take place during daylight hours and as a safety precaution Sir Herbert Miles Road will be closed off for short periods.

The exact flight path of the Chinook will not be confirmed until closer to the date of the event.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltarian chef to compete in 'MasterChef: the Professionals'

Fri 29th Oct, 2021

Local News

Protestors march to No.6 with long list of grievances

Tue 2nd Nov, 2021

Local News

Chinook helicopter will lift new radar equipment to Rock Gun

Tue 2nd Nov, 2021

Local News

Local make-up artist's work featured in French magazine

Sun 31st Oct, 2021

Brexit

UK woman denied entry into Spain over missing exit stamp - report

Fri 22nd Oct, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd November 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Cortes travels to COP26 for Gib and OTs

3rd November 2021

Local News
Karl Ullger wins 48th Gibraltar International Art Competition

3rd November 2021

Local News
‘Movember on the Rock’ launches with message that early diagnosis saves lives

2nd November 2021

Local News
Protestors march to No.6 with long list of grievances

2nd November 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021