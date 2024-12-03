Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

3rd December 2024

Christie’s to auction 19th century view of Gibraltar’s Moorish castle by famed Scottish painter

Image of painting courtesy of CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2024

By Brian Reyes
3rd December 2024

A 19th century watercolour painting of Gibraltar’s Tower of Homage will go under the hammer at Christie’s in London on Wednesday and is expected to fetch up to £10,000.

The pencil and watercolour image is by the Scottish painter David Roberts, a member of the Royal Academy who visited the Rock during his first trip to Spain and Morocco between 1832 and 1833.

Roberts, considered one of the great 19th century touring artists, travelled to Morocco, Cadiz and Jerez before finally settling in Seville, where he spent five months.

The painting, titled ‘British soldiers before the tower of the old Moorish citadel in Gibraltar’, shows a view of the of the Tower of Homage and its surrounding defensive walls at time when there was little urban development around the fortress.

The captivating image is signed and dated ‘David Roberts. 1833’ and inscribed and dated ‘Moorish tower April 13th 1833’.

It will be auctioned without a reserve price but is expected to be sold for between £7000 and £10,000.

Zack Boutwood, of Christie’s Old Master and British Drawings and Watercolours Department, told the Chronicle: “This is a fine example of a European view by David Roberts, from his trip to Gibraltar in the spring of 1833, showing his skill as both a draughtsman and watercolourist.”

“The lot is offered without reserve and is the perfect opportunity for someone to acquire an impressive work by one of the great 19th century touring artists.”

The son of a shoemaker, Roberts worked in the theatre in Edinburgh, Glasgow and London, designing and painting stage scenery.

He first exhibited at the Royal Academy in 1826.

In common with other contemporary painters of landscapes and architecture, he travelled abroad in search of subjects to paint.

Having travelled to Gibraltar, Spain and Morocco, he later spent time in the eastern Mediterranean, travelling to Jerusalem, Egypt and Lebanon.

He became a member of the Royal Academy in 1841.

