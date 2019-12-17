Christmas cheer at St Bernard’s Hospital
The beavers, cubs and scouts visited the patients of Cochrane Ward in St Bernard’s Hospital last week where they sang Christmas carols and give out presents. Over 20 children took part in the event, that has been going for seven years now. The group put out a request to their members for blankets, shawls, slippers,...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here