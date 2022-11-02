Christmas fair attractions 2022

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, announced that the Christmas fair attractions which is very popular particularly amongst the young members of the community will once again feature throughout the festive period.

The attractions will be based at John Mackintosh Square from Saturday November 26 to Sunday January 8 and will be open from 12pm to 7pm. All rides will be priced at £3. The Christmas fair attractions come at no cost to Government as costs, including insurance, are met by the fair stallholders.

For any queries contact GCS on 20067236 or via email info@culture.gi