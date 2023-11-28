Christmas lights switch on in Casemates

The Christmas season officially began last weekend as the Festival of Lights on Friday led on to the ‘Christmas Spectacular’ on Saturday.

The programme of events began at 5.45pm on the Friday, with performances by DJ V1LL4RUB14, Danza Academy, Yalta Dance Studios and the Gibraltar Youth Choir, the day concluding with a light show and the ceremonial Christmas Lights switch-on.

Saturday saw performances by ‘80s disco stalwarts Boney M, local group The Trio, and subsidiary events in Casemates, John Mackintosh Square and Chatham Counterguard.