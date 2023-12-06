Christmas post box toppers put spotlight on dementia awareness

Residents and staff from Elderly Residential Services (ERS) have made a further Post Box Topper campaign for Christmas with a dementia theme.

It follows the successful Post Box Toppers campaign during September organised by ERS and supported by the Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society.

The Dementia Coordinator invited Gemma Arias-Vasquez, the Minister of Health and Peter Linares, Director of Postal Services, to place this Christmas Topper at the Post Box situated at the General Post Office.

Ms Arias-Vasquez said: “I feel honoured to have been asked to place this amazing Post Box Topper.”

“Not only will it raise awareness on Dementia but the design is most fitting for the Festive Season. Well done to all those involved.”

The Director of Postal Services said: “The Royal Gibraltar Post Office is pleased to participate, once again, in this initiative, which garners attention and awareness about dementia in Gibraltar.”