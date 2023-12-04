Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Christmas Saturdays in town

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
4th December 2023

Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Business, are organising a Christmas extravaganza in town on December 9 and 16.

“The activity on both days is to take advantage of the momentum created with the recent and most popular Christmas Wonderland events,” said a statement from the Government.

Events and activities will include performances by local dance groups and choirs, orchestras, bands, fair attractions and the arts and crafts market.

The Minister for Culture, Christian Santos said that ‘Following the resounding success of the Christmas Wonderland events, we have worked on two extra days to support our local businesses.”

“I am very grateful to the thousands of people who supported and participated in Christmas Wonderland, and I am confident that these two extra days will support our local retailers and hospitality sectors by stimulating domestic economic activity.”

The Minister for Business, Gemma Arias Vasquez added that the Government wishes to create a great atmosphere in town to ensure that Main Street is bustling before the Christmas season.

“As we said we would do, we are looking to support local businesses,” she said.

