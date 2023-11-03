Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 3rd Nov, 2023

Christmas stamps launched

By Chronicle Staff
3rd November 2023

The Government of Gibraltar and the Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau on Thursday announced the release of a set of Christmas stamps.

“This stunning stamp collection not only exemplifies the postage values essential for Gibraltar's postal operations during the festive season but also features six timeless and vivid Christmas- themed illustrations,” a spokesperson for the Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau said.

“Designed by local graphic artist, Stephen Perera, the stamps showcase iconic symbols of the holiday season, including Santa Claus and his iconic reindeer and gifts, an expectant robin, a majestic Christmas tree and a charming snowman.”

Collectors and Christmas enthusiasts can obtain these stamps from the Philatelic Shop at 104 Main Street or online at www.gibraltar-stamps.com.

To add a touch of festive cheer to your Christmas mail, parcels, and postcards, these stamps are readily available at the Royal Gibraltar Post Office counters and can also be purchased online at www.post.gi.

