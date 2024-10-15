Christmas Wonderland set for late November

The Christmas Wonderland show will return this November with a spectacular over two days at Casemates, Gibraltar Cultural Services announced on behalf of the Ministry of Culture.

This year, GCS will be producing a Christmas spectacular at Casemates Square, over two days, on Friday and Saturday, November 22 and 23.

The decision has been made to host the Festival of Lights over two separate days to be able to host all attendees safely, with health and safety allowing for 3,000 people on each day.

More information on this and a full programme of entertainment will be released shortly.

Additional to the Festival of Lights on the Saturday, GCS also announced a special performance by Queen Revolution at Casemates from 9pm, paying tribute to rock band Queen.

Both days of festivities are being organised in conjunction with the Gibraltar Electricity Authority, GibMedia and Fresh Entertainment.

The Christmas Attractions will also return from November 22 until January 5.

Christmas Saturdays will also be held in town on December 7 and 14.

The Minister for Culture, Christian Santos, said: “Last year’s Festival of Lights at the Christmas Wonderland was an unprecedented success and thoroughly enjoyed by people of all ages.”

“I am delighted to extend the offerings to two days to ensure more people can safely and comfortably attend and enjoy the opening to our Christmas season.”

“My thanks to GCS and all our collaborators for working towards a great line up of performers which will entertain our community and instil the Christmas spirit.”

For further information, contact GCS Events Department on 20067236 or via info@culture.gi