Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 15th Oct, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Christmas Wonderland set for late November

Archive photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
15th October 2024

The Christmas Wonderland show will return this November with a spectacular over two days at Casemates, Gibraltar Cultural Services announced on behalf of the Ministry of Culture.  

This year, GCS will be producing a Christmas spectacular at Casemates Square, over two days, on Friday and Saturday, November 22 and 23.  

The decision has been made to host the Festival of Lights over two separate days to be able to host all attendees safely, with health and safety allowing for 3,000 people on each day.  

More information on this and a full programme of entertainment will be released shortly.  

Additional to the Festival of Lights on the Saturday, GCS also announced a special performance by Queen Revolution at Casemates from 9pm, paying tribute to rock band Queen.  

Both days of festivities are being organised in conjunction with the Gibraltar Electricity Authority, GibMedia and Fresh Entertainment.  

The Christmas Attractions will also return from November 22 until January 5.  

Christmas Saturdays will also be held in town on December 7 and 14. 

The Minister for Culture, Christian Santos, said: “Last year’s Festival of Lights at the Christmas Wonderland was an unprecedented success and thoroughly enjoyed by people of all ages.” 

“I am delighted to extend the offerings to two days to ensure more people can safely and comfortably attend and enjoy the opening to our Christmas season.” 

“My thanks to GCS and all our collaborators for working towards a great line up of performers which will entertain our community and instil the Christmas spirit.”  

For further information, contact GCS Events Department on 20067236 or via info@culture.gi 

Most Read

Brexit

As Lammy meets EU foreign ministers, Albares says Gib deal must figure in UK/EU reset

Mon 14th Oct, 2024

Local News

Paola Hewitt donates 52 handcrafted blankets to elderly residents in memory of late mother

Mon 14th Oct, 2024

Local News

BA passengers left stranded after Spanish border guards refuse entry

Wed 9th Oct, 2024

Local News

Treaty for a future of cooperation ‘hinges on this moment’, Picardo says

Tue 15th Oct, 2024

Local News

Tit-for-tat immigration controls cause rush hour border chaos

Fri 11th Oct, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th October 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Bluefin Tuna seasons closes

15th October 2024

Local News
Santos visits PATHS session run by EdYOUcation

15th October 2024

Local News
Five applicants begin insurance work placements

15th October 2024

Local News
Man denies child sexual abuse

15th October 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024