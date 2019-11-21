Church book series makes ‘significant contribution’ to Gib’s heritage
Mirrors of Sanctity – Gibraltar’s Lost Churches, the fourth book in the series published by the Gibraltar Heritage Trust, was described at its launch as another “significant contribution to the knowledge” of the Rock’s heritage, by Heritage Minister John Cortes. Written by Manolo Galliano it has been sponsored by the Heritage Division of the Government....
