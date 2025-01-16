Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 16th Jan, 2025

CIAP ceases trading, leaving frustrated customers

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Nathan Barcio
16th January 2025

Local building merchant and contractor CIAP Ltd has announced that it ceased trading as from last week. The company took to their Facebook page on Tuesday to announce that after nearly 52 years, they were closing the family-run business. "We have always persevered to do our best, and deliver the best service we could provide...

Local News

Northern Defences: What’s in store for 2025?

Tue 14th Jan, 2025

Local News

Care Agency staff receive Level 2 certificates

Wed 15th Jan, 2025

Brexit

La Linea announces ‘charm offensive’ to put spotlight on city’s Brexit fears

Tue 14th Jan, 2025

Local News

Unite chief warns of ‘boiling point’ as workforce frustrations mount

Mon 13th Jan, 2025

Local News

Plans filed to breathe new life into century-old building in heart of town

Fri 10th Jan, 2025

Features
Sheridan Povedano focuses on Main Street for GCS writing initiative

15th January 2025

Brexit
La Linea announces ‘charm offensive’ to put spotlight on city’s Brexit fears

14th January 2025

Features
For Carl Viagas, conservation is a life-long passion

14th January 2025

Opinion & Analysis
#RichardsRendezvous The R word once more

14th January 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

