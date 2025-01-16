CIAP ceases trading, leaving frustrated customers
Local building merchant and contractor CIAP Ltd has announced that it ceased trading as from last week. The company took to their Facebook page on Tuesday to announce that after nearly 52 years, they were closing the family-run business. “We have always persevered to do our best, and deliver the best service we could provide...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here