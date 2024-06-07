Citizens Advice Bureau celebrates Volunteer’s Week

The Gibraltar Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) hosted an event earlier this week to celebrate Volunteer’s Week, which runs from June 3 to June 9.

CAB aimed to especially celebrate their volunteers who help in several areas, including translation services, counselling, mediation, letter writing, advice on finances, and CV writing.

These volunteers allow CAB to offer the level and volume of services towards the community.

The Minister for Equality, Christian Santos was invited by Chief Executive Pili Rodriguez to open the event and present some of the volunteers with certificates to recognise their work and support.

A spokesperson for the Government said: “Volunteers can make a real difference to other’s lives and put their experiences and expertise to good use.”

“It is also the perfect opportunity to rise to new challenges, try something different, and afford the volunteer the chance to develop new talents and skills.”

“Gibraltar has always been fortunate to have so many selfless individuals who give of their time, effort and dedication to volunteer in so many areas.”

“This week puts a spotlight on the valuable work they do.”

Minister for Equality, Christian Santos, said: “I am honoured to have been invited by CAB to attend their event on the 4th June to thank and celebrate their volunteers.”

“We are a very generous community, not just in the giving of financial donations but also with our time.”

“My heartfelt thanks to all volunteers in Gibraltar who through their selflessness make our homeland that much more caring, empathetic and better.”