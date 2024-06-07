Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 7th Jun, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Citizens Advice Bureau celebrates Volunteer’s Week

By Chronicle Staff
7th June 2024

The Gibraltar Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) hosted an event earlier this week to celebrate Volunteer’s Week, which runs from June 3 to June 9. 

CAB aimed to especially celebrate their volunteers who help in several areas, including translation services, counselling, mediation, letter writing, advice on finances, and CV writing.  

These volunteers allow CAB to offer the level and volume of services towards the community. 

The Minister for Equality, Christian Santos was invited by Chief Executive Pili Rodriguez to open the event and present some of the volunteers with certificates to recognise their work and support.  

A spokesperson for the Government said: “Volunteers can make a real difference to other’s lives and put their experiences and expertise to good use.” 

“It is also the perfect opportunity to rise to new challenges, try something different, and afford the volunteer the chance to develop new talents and skills.”  

“Gibraltar has always been fortunate to have so many selfless individuals who give of their time, effort and dedication to volunteer in so many areas.” 

“This week puts a spotlight on the valuable work they do.” 

Minister for Equality, Christian Santos, said: “I am honoured to have been invited by CAB to attend their event on the 4th June to thank and celebrate their volunteers.” 

“We are a very generous community, not just in the giving of financial donations but also with our time.”  

“My heartfelt thanks to all volunteers in Gibraltar who through their selflessness make our homeland that much more caring, empathetic and better.” 

Most Read

Features

Gibraltarians at D-Day and the Battle of Normandy

Thu 6th Jun, 2024

Local News

Drama off Camp Bay as Spanish speedboat enters demarcated swimming zone during chase

Fri 7th Jun, 2024

Local News

Gabriella Martinez triumphs with photo 'No me Responde' at Alwani Summer Painting Exhibition

Thu 6th Jun, 2024

Brexit

Treaty negotiators must ‘find a way around the past’, CM says

Mon 3rd Jun, 2024

Local News

Police arrest seven as officers execute 50 outstanding court warrants

Wed 5th Jun, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th June 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Smuggler caught with 190,000 cigarettes fined £9,000

7th June 2024

Local News
Mayor hosts Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service

7th June 2024

Local News
Drama off Camp Bay as Spanish speedboat enters demarcated swimming zone during chase

7th June 2024

Local News
Kayakers mark 20th anniversary with Strait paddle

7th June 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024