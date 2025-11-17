Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 17th Nov, 2025

Local News

Citizens Advice Bureau launches ‘Debt Free Christmas’ campaign

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
17th November 2025

The Government of Gibraltar is working with the Gibraltar Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) to encourage responsible spending during the festive season through a new awareness campaign titled ‘Debt Free Christmas’.

The initiative aims to help households enjoy Christmas without falling into financial difficulty, particularly in the New Year when the CAB typically sees a rise in enquiries to its Money Advice Clinic related to festive overspending.

The campaign encourages individuals and families to plan ahead, stick to a realistic budget and avoid taking on unnecessary debt. To support the public, the CAB is offering practical tips for managing finances over the Christmas period.

Plan early, work out what you can realistically spend after covering essential monthly bills.

Set a spending limit, decide on a budget for gifts, food and celebrations and keep to it.

Shop smart, look for value, compare prices and avoid impulse buys.

Be cautious with credit, only take on credit you can comfortably repay and avoid high-cost borrowing.

Borrow responsibly, if short-term support is needed, speak to your bank about safer options such as an overdraft or small loan.

As part of the campaign, CAB volunteers will display posters at key public locations. The initiative will also be featured in the Government’s internal newsletter to assist public officers in planning their festive spending.

The CAB’s Money Advice Clinic offers free and confidential guidance on budgeting, debt and financial concerns. Members of the public are encouraged to seek support early.

For more information, contact: Gibraltar Citizens Advice Bureau, 10 Governor’s Lane. Telephone: 200 40006. Email: info@cab.gi or website: www.cab.gi

