Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 10th Apr, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

City taxi service ‘shames Gibraltar’, Chamber says

By Chronicle Staff
10th April 2024

The Chamber of Commerce has said “proper reliable alternatives” must be considered to Gibraltar’s city taxi service, which is “failing to provide an acceptable service”.

In a statement, the Chamber said despite the introduction of the Customer’s Charter for the Gibraltar Taxi service, which saw £300,000 of taxpayer’s money loaned to the Gibraltar Taxi Association (GTA) in 2013 to buy new meters to ensure taxis could be dispatched efficiently around the Rock, the service has not improved.

“The GTA got the money, they got the new meters, but the public did not get the service,” the Chamber said in the statement.

“Eleven years on, the City Taxi Service is still failing to provide an acceptable service.”

The Chamber pointed to the experiences of locals and those who arrive on the Rock from abroad with the services provided by the GTA, adding that Rock tours take priority over the city service.

“Travellers arriving at our airport are often left bewildered, facing long waits and the uncertainty of reaching their destinations,” the statement added.

“In the past when faced with similar criticism, the GTA has blamed traffic congestion for the lack of availability of taxis at the airport.”

“And yet there are many free taxis at the frontier taxi rank touting tourists for Rock tours, but they refuse to service long queues at the airport taxi rank a mere 100 metres away.”

“Gibraltar’s City taxi service is an embarrassment.”

“It shames Gibraltar to visitors whether they are tourists or businesspeople, and it leaves local residents who have no other means of transport stranded.”

The Chamber said that as a result, the Rock’s reputation as a tourist destination and reliable business centre is damaged.

“Despite repeated assurances over too many years by the GTA that the City Service would improve, to date, the City Taxi Service is not working,” the Chamber added.

“The public recognises it, even the GTA recognises it.”

“By refusing to do anything meaningful about it, the Government is complicit in allowing this farce to continue.”

“Proper reliable alternatives must now be considered.”

Most Read

Local News

RGP investigates £200,000 construction fraud

Wed 10th Apr, 2024

Local News

Operation Delhi: A brave search for truth, or a fiction?

Wed 10th Apr, 2024

Local News

Former employees report fraud over contract termination

Wed 10th Apr, 2024

Brexit

Albares slams Schinas’ ‘very unfortunate’ comments on Gibraltar treaty talks

Thu 4th Apr, 2024

Local News

Safer access to St Martin’s School

Tue 9th Apr, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th April 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Former employees report fraud over contract termination

10th April 2024

Local News
RGP investigates £200,000 construction fraud

10th April 2024

Local News
Ministry plans ‘significant’ health and care restructure

10th April 2024

Local News
Operation Delhi: A brave search for truth, or a fiction?

10th April 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024