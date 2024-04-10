City taxi service ‘shames Gibraltar’, Chamber says

The Chamber of Commerce has said “proper reliable alternatives” must be considered to Gibraltar’s city taxi service, which is “failing to provide an acceptable service”.

In a statement, the Chamber said despite the introduction of the Customer’s Charter for the Gibraltar Taxi service, which saw £300,000 of taxpayer’s money loaned to the Gibraltar Taxi Association (GTA) in 2013 to buy new meters to ensure taxis could be dispatched efficiently around the Rock, the service has not improved.

“The GTA got the money, they got the new meters, but the public did not get the service,” the Chamber said in the statement.

“Eleven years on, the City Taxi Service is still failing to provide an acceptable service.”

The Chamber pointed to the experiences of locals and those who arrive on the Rock from abroad with the services provided by the GTA, adding that Rock tours take priority over the city service.

“Travellers arriving at our airport are often left bewildered, facing long waits and the uncertainty of reaching their destinations,” the statement added.

“In the past when faced with similar criticism, the GTA has blamed traffic congestion for the lack of availability of taxis at the airport.”

“And yet there are many free taxis at the frontier taxi rank touting tourists for Rock tours, but they refuse to service long queues at the airport taxi rank a mere 100 metres away.”

“Gibraltar’s City taxi service is an embarrassment.”

“It shames Gibraltar to visitors whether they are tourists or businesspeople, and it leaves local residents who have no other means of transport stranded.”

The Chamber said that as a result, the Rock’s reputation as a tourist destination and reliable business centre is damaged.

“Despite repeated assurances over too many years by the GTA that the City Service would improve, to date, the City Taxi Service is not working,” the Chamber added.

“The public recognises it, even the GTA recognises it.”

“By refusing to do anything meaningful about it, the Government is complicit in allowing this farce to continue.”

“Proper reliable alternatives must now be considered.”