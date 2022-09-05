Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 5th Sep, 2022

Features

‘City Under Siege’ retells tough history of Gibraltar

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
5th September 2022

Newly completed works at the exhibit ‘City Under Siege’ on Willis’ Road in the Upper Rock retells the story of life in Gibraltar over 240 years ago, and the struggles Gibraltarians faced. The Great Siege took place between June 1779 and February 1783 and was an unsuccessful attempt by Spain and France to capture Gibraltar...

