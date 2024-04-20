Civil Engineer and storyteller, with another bag full of stories to share
Sitting back at our Table this week is Manolo Perez who as we discovered last week had more than a few stories to tell – and is a great storyteller who has served this community both within the Government Civil Service and in the Private Sector. The former Managing Director of Lyonnaise des Eaux (Gibraltar)...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here