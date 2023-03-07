Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 7th Mar, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Civil servants recognised for excellence in public service

Recipients of the first Public Service Excellence and Improvement Awards. Pic by Johnny Bugeja

By Priya Gulraj
6th March 2023

A number of Gibraltar’s civil servants were yesterday recognised for excellence in public service in the first awards of their kind on the Rock. The Public Service Excellence and Improvement Awards were handed out during an event hosted by the Chief Secretary, Darren Grech, at the Mayor’s Parlour. The awards serve as a platform to...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

Spain’s airport move raises eyebrows in Brussels

Mon 6th Mar, 2023

Local News

New flight simulator’ add-on' offers Gib experience

Fri 3rd Mar, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for new 34-floor building on Devil’s Tower Road

Sun 26th Feb, 2023

Local News

One last run ashore in Gibraltar for navy man with warm memories of the Rock

Wed 1st Mar, 2023

Brexit

With treaty talks in ‘decisive phase’, Madrid acknowledges ‘no deal’ Brexit would be ‘negative’ for Campo

Mon 6th Mar, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th March 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Man caught with £10,000 of cannabis resin jailed three months

6th March 2023

Opinion & Analysis
Spain’s airport move raises eyebrows in Brussels

6th March 2023

Brexit
With treaty talks in ‘decisive phase’, Madrid acknowledges ‘no deal’ Brexit would be ‘negative’ for Campo

6th March 2023

Features
Wanda Bush opens latest exhibition in aid of Clubhouse

6th March 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023