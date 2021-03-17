Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 17th Mar, 2021

Clash in Parliament over Upper Rock refurbishments

Eyleen Gomez

By Priya Gulraj
17th March 2021

Questions about the refurbishment of the Upper Rock erupted in a bitter exchange between the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the GSD’s Damon Bossino in Parliament. This came after The Sunday Times published articles on Israel and on Gibraltar in its latest edition. In his question, Mr Bossino asked what plans were in place to...

