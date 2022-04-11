Clean sweep of trophies for Buccaneers
Ibex Buccaneers walked away with their fourth trophy this season after claiming the Rugby Rock Cup. After having claimed the U-mee Rugby Championship, The Crucial Cup and the Pari-Play Cup the Buccaneers merely needed one last trophy to make it a clean sweep of trophies. before them, DHL Europa Stormers, who had chased them closely...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here