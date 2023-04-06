Clean-up operation continues on east side after storm releases oil from OS 35

The clean-up operation on the east side of the Rock continued on Thursday morning after rough weather a day earlier caused further damage to the wreck of the OS 35, releasing residual oil into the sea.

Globules of thick fuel oil washed up on the beaches in Catalan Bay and Sandy Bay and on the rocky shoreline, prompting concern about the impact on the marine environment and animal life.

The OS 35 was carrying 183 tonnes of heavy fuel oil for its own consumption, alongside 250 tonnes of diesel and 27 tonnes of lube oil.

All of those fuels were removed during early stages of the salvage operation but the wreck still contained residual coatings in the fuel tanks and salvors had warned from the outset that further pollution was possible.

A boom used to contain any releases while salvage work is underway was removed earlier this week ahead of rough weather, which would have made it ineffective and risked damaging the equipment.

The residual oil was released after heavy swells shifted the wreck, breaking it further in two and causing the stern section to list heavily while still settled on the seabed.

The additional structural damage allowed the sea to wash out some of the residual oil left on the wreck.

There was still a strong smell of fuel oil on the beaches, though it was not as intense as on Wednesday given that a lot of polluted sand has already been cleaned up by work teams.

Sea conditions are calmer too, facilitating the clean-up operation on the beaches.

Francisco Barranco Jimenez, who was supervising an oil spill response team from Brightside, was part of a team of nine on Catalan Bay, with other teams deployed in Sandy Bay too.

Workers in white overalls used street brooms and pans to lift the oily residues from the beach without removing too much sand, collecting the polluted material in bags for specialist disposal.

Already dozens of bags of contaminated material have been collected.

He said workers would continue with the task "until the beaches are completely clean", adding that teams from other companies including Britannia and GJBS were also ready to assist if needed.

Officials from the Gibraltar Port Authority and the Gibraltar Government were meeting late Thursday morning to assess the situation and coordinate the clean-up operation.

A key issue will be to assess the extent and distribution of the oil from the wreck and any impact on the shoreline, particularly in sensitive rocky areas with difficult access from land.

No.6 Convent Place expects to issue an update in the coming hours.

People are being asked to avoid the beaches while the clean-up operation is underway.